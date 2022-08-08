MultiVersus getting ranked and ‘classic arcade’ modes with season 1

MultiVersus will include a “classic arcade mode” as well as ranked multiplayer when its first season launches… well, sometime. Player First Games was set to take the wraps off Warner Bros.’ Smash-like on Aug. 9, but last week postponed season 1 to an unspecified date.

The developer didn’t specify what MultiVersus’ take on classic arcade mode will entail, but it’s likely that players will battle a series of CPU-controlled opponents, à la Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Classic game mode or Street Fighter 5’s Arcade mode.

If the MultiVersus official account is making teaser announcements like this, though, the 1.0 launch is probably coming shortly. Currently it’s in an early access/open beta available on all platforms (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X). MultiVersus is a free-to-play game with premium unlock options, and cross-play and cross-progression support across all platforms.

Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/A5ObXKN7V6 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 7, 2022

The delay means fans are still waiting on Morty (of Rick and Morty) to join the lineup, which now stands at 17. Morty is due on opening day of season 1, with Rick to follow sometime later. Season 1 will also include new cosmetics, such as Bugs Bunny as Brünnhilde from What’s Opera Doc? and LeBron James as Robin. I never figured LeBron for the sidekick type, but it’s a fun look for him.

Player First Games says the season 1 launch date announcement is “coming very soon.”