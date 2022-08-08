Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Akira, and more exciting anime movies are heading to Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll will soon be the streaming home of Akira, Your Name, and a host of other anime movies, which will be available on the streaming service later this month. The news was announced at this weekend’s Anime Expo. Additionally, Crunchyroll also announced the acquisition of various anime titles.

On Aug. 11, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish from Studio Bones, The Stranger by the Shore from Studio Hibari, and Human Lost from Polygon Pictures will be available on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, Akira and Your Name will both hit the platform on Aug. 18, with Wolf Children, Hosada, The Boy and the Beast, and Sing a Bit of Harmony available the following week on Aug. 25. Other movies will continue to debut on Crunchyroll every week till October, including The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.

On Sept. 21, the Jujutsu Kaisen movie — Jujutsu Kaisen 0 — will make a Crunchyroll premiere. The movie hit theaters this summer and serves as a prequel to the popular series.

As for the announced titles, I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss, an anime that takes place within a dating sim, and The Human Crazy University, which follows a psychological study of a murderer, will be available on Crunchyroll this October. Other titles, like Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire, The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made, and The Reincarnation Of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World will start streaming in January 2023. The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, and Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 are set to premiere sometime in 2023, while Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon, and Tower of God 2nd Season do not yet have release dates.