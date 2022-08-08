 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celebrate International Cat Day with this trailer for a cat noir detective game

It’s a “point-and-lick” adventure

By Petrana Radulovic
Cat-themed video games are in the zeitgeist now. But unlike Stray, which follows a lost feline in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk world, Nine Noir Lives trades the robot companions and backpacks for fedoras and trench coats.

A new trailer — timed just in time for International Cat Day — shows off the game’s licking mechanic. The main character, hardboiled detective Cuddles Nutterbutter, goes around licking various objects and other cats. As one character explains, that’s just how cats receive information! It’s just a little weird that these cats have very humanlike voices and giggle as they’re being licked.

The game, from Silvernode Games, will be a comedic spin on the noir genre, taking place in a cat-filled world. Cuddles takes on a last-minute case that sends him and his assistant through the dark alleys of Meow Meow Furrington, which is, of course, the capital city of cats.

Nine Noir Lives will be available for PC via Steam on Sept. 7.

