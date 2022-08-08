 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Pac-Man movie will be live action, somehow

By Petrana Radulovic
The latest video game franchise to get the blockbuster treatment is none other than Pac-Man.

That’s right! The hungry yellow circle is getting a live-action movie from Wayfarer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie comes from an original idea by Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) associate producer Chuck Williams. Pac-Man developer Bandai Namco will partner with Wayfarer.

Pac-Man debuted in the U.S. in 1980 and follows a relatively simple format. A yellow circle goes through a maze, eating pellets and avoiding ghosts. Originally an arcade game, Pac-Man is now available on various consoles, mobile applications, and is even playable in your internet browser after a simple Google search of “Pac-Man” (something learned while writing this article).

There is no further detail about how the “plot” of Pac-Man or its visual aesthetic will translate to live action. The Pac-Man movie will join a number of video game-related movies in development, including the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination, which will star Chris Pratt as Mario. No casting information has been announced for Pac-Man.

