 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lego builder recreates Elden Ring’s Wandering Mausoleum in astonishing detail

This one can’t stomp on you

By Nicole Clark
/ new
A giant tower with four legs and a bell on its underbelly walks by a player riding Torrent. The sun glows from behind, backlighting the tableau. Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Talented Lego builders have brought many masterful ideas to life, one brick at a time. And in a recent feat of Lego prowess, one builder has recreated a Wandering Mausoleum from Elden Ring in breathtaking detail.

A Lego version of Elden Ring’s Wandering Mausoleum, complete with its legs and the bell on the underbelly. Image: HoboSapient/Reddit

The stunning piece was created by Redditor HoboSapient, and shared on the Elden Ring subreddit. Initially reported by PC Gamer, the build weighs roughly 30 pounds, and required some 5,000 to 6,000 pieces to bring to life, HoboSapient explained in the comments. He added that the Mausoleum’s internal shape was created using a lot of Technic (Lego’s advanced modeling series).

This Lego Wandering Mausoleum is resplendent with little details. There are flowering vines and mosses that run up its legs, onto the outer edifice. The craggy texture of the rocky foundation is approximated with a variety of smooth and pitted pieces, in different tones of gray. And obviously, there are the four legs, which surround the bell on the Mausoleum’s underbelly, and which Redditors are calling its “bell sack” or its “ding dong.” Go figure.

HoboSapient has created a handful of other impressive Lego builds, which he has shared on Reddit. There’s a more detailed version of just the top half of a Wandering Mausoleum, including a designed interior. He also recreated Skyrim’s Proudspire Manor using Lego.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Trans streamer Keffals swatted and arrested in her home

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Prey is a different beast than most recent franchise blockbusters

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Register sidequest

By Autumn Wright
/ new

Help, my teen Sims are trapped in a vicious cycle of misery and crushes

By Julia Lee
/ new

Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 skins finally gives us ‘Ultraman Genji’

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Blizzard will stop selling Overwatch loot boxes in August

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon