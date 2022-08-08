 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gets delayed, now has a staggered platform release

The game, expected in October, was delayed once already

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
The Hunter, flanked by Wolvering, Iron Man, Blade and others, strides into the frame. Behind them, what looks like a kind of stargate. Image: Firaxis Games/Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed a second time. Publisher Take-Two announced the delay during its financial earnings report Monday. The exact launch window is within the 2023 fiscal year, which means it will be released before March 31, 2023 — at least on some consoles.

“We have made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans,” Take-Two said in a news release. “The title will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions will follow at a later date.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns original delay pushed the game into October. It was previously intended for release in March 2022.

Firaxis’ XCOM development team is in charge of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which is set in an obscure and supernatural portion of the Marvel Comics universe. Originally announced at Gamescom in 2021, the strategy game pulls together a bunch of superheroes — everyone from some Avengers (like Captain America and Iron Man) to Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and Nico Minoru. There are 13 playable, allied heroes in total.

Next Up In Marvel

Loading comments...

The Latest

Guilty Gear Strive brings back Bridget for season 2

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Apex Legends: Hunted update includes a new Legend, map update, and more

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Hidden Heroes

By Autumn Wright
/ new

Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The Little League World Series is back — and so is its video game

By Owen S. Good
/ new

12 Black sci-fi and fantasy comics to read

By Latonya Pennington
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon