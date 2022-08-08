Marvel’s Midnight Suns gets delayed, now has a staggered platform release

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed a second time. Publisher Take-Two announced the delay during its financial earnings report Monday. The exact launch window is within the 2023 fiscal year, which means it will be released before March 31, 2023 — at least on some consoles.

“We have made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans,” Take-Two said in a news release. “The title will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions will follow at a later date.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns original delay pushed the game into October. It was previously intended for release in March 2022.

Firaxis’ XCOM development team is in charge of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which is set in an obscure and supernatural portion of the Marvel Comics universe. Originally announced at Gamescom in 2021, the strategy game pulls together a bunch of superheroes — everyone from some Avengers (like Captain America and Iron Man) to Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and Nico Minoru. There are 13 playable, allied heroes in total.