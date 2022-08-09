Finally, there’s a $5,999 way to play Nidhogg 2

Indie fighting game Nidhogg 2 is coming to the arcades. Developer Messhof is partnering with DSM Arcade, a company dedicated to bringing games to arcade cabinets.

Nidhogg 2 is the 2017 sequel to fighting game Nidhogg, and combines fighting with tug-o-war. It’s cartoonishly violent and also boasts great local multiplayer, which makes it a perfect candidate for an arcade game.

DSM Arcade is dedicated to reinventing modern games for arcade machines. Its first title was shoot-’em-up game Switch-N-Shoot, which originally released on consoles and PC. Since it is basically an arcade-style shooter, turning it into an actual arcade game makes total sense.

The Nidhogg 2 arcade cabinet is available to purchase on the DSM Arcade website. It retails for $5,999.00, so start saving up now. The cabinets will start shipping this fall if you place your order by Sept. 15. And if you don’t have an extra six grand lying around, keep your eyes peeled at your local arcade bar.