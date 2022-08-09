 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon: Arceus Chronicles is a new Pokémon special coming to Netflix

Ash and friends return to Sinnoh this fall

By Ana Diaz
The Pokémon Company has announced a Netflix special called Pokémon: Arceus Chronicles — a new adventure starring Ash as he returns to the Sinnoh region. The “special,” which might take the form of a feature film or extended episode, will debut on the streaming service on Sept. 23, 2022.

The special follows Ash and friends as they help the mythical Pokémon Arceus. This story will bring back beloved characters from Ash’s adventures in Sinnoh like Dawn, Brock, and Cynthia. The trailer is stuffed to the brim with appearances from legendary Pokémon like Heatran, Azelf, Mespirit, and Uxie. Also, at one point, Brock takes his shirt off for some reason.

The special is clearly inspired by Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game, which was released for the Nintendo Switch in January 2022, takes place in the distant past of the Sinnoh region. The trailer for Pokémon: Arceus Chronicles shows Ash and friends exploring a town that recreates the historic Jubilife Village, which serves as the main town center in Legends: Arceus.

All and all, it looks pretty dang cute, and it’s fun to see Dawn and her Piplup alongside Ash again. The Pokémon Company shared more stills of the special, which we’ve included in a gallery below.

