Everyone loves Splatoon 3’s new hosts, Deep Cut

Nintendo introduced the new hosts of Splatoon 3, Deep Cut, as part of a Nintendo Direct stream on Wednesday. The group has three characters: Shiver, Frye, and the giant manta ray Big Man, and fans are already obsessed with the trio.

Each previous Splatoon game has had a their own set of hosts that deliver news and information on maps. The first Splatoon game has the Squid Sisters, Marie and Callie, and Splatoon 2 is hosted by the Off the Hook duo, Marina and Pearl. Deep Cut will host the next newscast with a show called Anarchy Splatcast. The show has the air of an underground podcast run by hip leftist dirtbags and it feels perfect for the grittier city life of the Splatlands.

Alongside their reveal, Nintendo shared a new music video for the group’s first track, “Anarchy Rainbow.” The group all don masks and the streets are decorated up as if it were Carnival in the music video. The video is absolutely stunning as we see the city streets come to life with lights, music, and dancing.

In the stream, Deep Cut revealed that Splatfests, the name of the competitive events in prior Splatoon games, are back. This time around though, it appears that Splatfests will resemble Carnival, rather than a block party, with Frye, Shiver, and Big Man all wearing masks. Nintendo has a deep cut of its own related to Carnival, as Doki Doki Panic (aka Super Mario Bros. 2) was based on Yume Kojo, the Carnival-inspired fair and street festival that took place in Tokyo and Osaka in 1987.

It’s a festive way to celebrate the group, and they really seem like they know how to party. Fans are already obsessed with the three and are posting fan art and memes about the members.

I love the new splatoon 3 idols pic.twitter.com/Yl3Etw8maC — ❤️ MEG (@saiphzone) August 10, 2022

My reaction to the Splatoon 3 Direct pic.twitter.com/WOc2FheS1C — Hub Bub (@Hub__Bub) August 10, 2022

the three genders of deep cut pic.twitter.com/oGdPn1ZX0n — reese (@ruraldisco) August 10, 2022

first meeting of Deep Cut in Splatoon 3 pic.twitter.com/KpRYcKqrVV — Hag (FFXIV6.1, cardgames, gacha aaaaaaaa) (@PowerfulHag) August 10, 2022

i love big man splatoon i love him, pic.twitter.com/5nqjCQhayx — bitchdontkillmyvibe49653 (@bdkmv49653) August 10, 2022

Splatoon 3 is scheduled to be released on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9.