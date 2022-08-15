Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time

Giannis Milonogiannis is a comic book artist known for his work on DC comics, like the Batman series Future State: Gotham. But now he’s shifted his work toward a new kind of project: developing a Final Fantasy-esque RPG inspired by the original PlayStation. As he works on this project, he has documented each step of the process and shared it on social media. It’s been a joy to follow online.

A comic book artist makes an RPG, sharing his process with the world

Previously made almost everything in Blender but realized the process took too long with no noticeable advantage for what is essentially a 2D game.

The goal is to blend pre-rendered 3D assets like the mech below with the hand-drawn, crunched-down textures to approach a PS1 look. pic.twitter.com/RzIb2X5TGZ — giannis milonogiannis (@musashinoelegy) August 2, 2022

Giannis Milonogiannis is a comic book artist who is using Twitter to document the process of making Eco Breaker, a turn-based combat RPG. In this tweet, he shares how he approached making assets for the game. He sized models up and down to get a crunchy pixel look in the style of original PlayStation games. He told Polygon that after working in comics, what excites him most about this particular project is “seeing how the player can define and be part of the story.” Whether it’s the music, character design, or early-stage development of the battles, it’s been a treat to follow his journey so far. You can learn more about the project on its website or Twitter.

On Mondays this squirrel commits armed robbery

We’ve covered Dan DeEntremont’s work before, but I couldn’t resist sharing another work in progress. DeEntremont is currently working on a game, appropriately titled Squirrel With a Gun, where you can terrorize the town as a squirrel with a gun. And while it’s no Untitled Goose Game, it does take the concept of terrorizing unsuspecting citizens seriously by giving the squirrel that dang gun. In a recent clip, we can see the squirrel robbing an unsuspecting person at gunpoint. It’s hilarious, watching it play out, and has already become a fan favorite online.

Birds are technically dinosaurs. Now look at this bird (dinosaur)

this is my bird pic.twitter.com/ca1obwH5sn — sarah ✨ (@urlknight) March 4, 2022

Sarah is a software engineer and artist, and her creature designs are some of the best the internet has to offer. Detailed and magical, she has a specific knack for designing eye-catching dinosaurs. In case you didn’t know, birds are technically the descendants of dinosaurs, so that’s likely what the caption, “this is my bird,” refers to. Anyway, take a gander at this feathery fella, because I fell in love with its design immediately.

Gravity who? Check out these ridiculous parkour physics

According to the developers, Enenra is a “third person, hack & slash game, taking place in future Japan.” We don’t know much about the game beyond that, but the developers posted a clip of it online showing off some of the parkour skills you can use in the game, and it’s absolutely absurd. Basically, the character hangs midair while flipping and rotating multiple times. It looks pretty silly, but it caught my eye. If you like ridiculous parkour, you can catch updates about the game on Twitter.

Colorful dragons, fuck yeah!

Dragonfruit trees got a bit of a rework and now if you want to heal up by eating, you have to hit the trees so they drop the fruits!! Much better than the fruits just lying under the tree!!#gamedev #IndieGameDev #UnrealEngine #GlydeTheDragon #UE4 #UE5 pic.twitter.com/JjW2lsY1ml — Glyde The Dragon™ - WISHLIST NOW! (@GlydeTheDragon) August 10, 2022

Glyde the Dragon is an action-adventure game being developed by Valefor Games. It looks colorful and like a romp for Spyro fans looking to relive some of that nostalgia, but in a modern format. A clip of the game shows all the dragon’s powers in action. It looks pretty elaborate, and shows the dragon chaining together electric, fire, and other elemental attacks. If Glyde looks up your alley, you can check more information on its Steam page.