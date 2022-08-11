 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dragon Ball characters come to Fortnite later this month

Skins from the famous anime and manga series will appear in-game on Aug. 16

By Ryan Gilliam
Shenron from Dragon Ball floats above the Reality Tree in Fortnite Image: Epic Games/Bird Studio/Shueisha/Toei Animation

Dragon Ball characters are finally coming to Fortnite, Epic revealed via Twitter on Thursday morning. The announcement tweet shows Shenron — the glowing wish dragon that’s summoned out of the titular dragon balls — floating over what looks like the Reality Tree. The skins will come to the game on Aug. 16, although we don’t know which characters will make an appearance.

Shenron is one of many ever-present characters in Dragon Ball. He’s the earthly wish dragon in Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and even Dragon Ball GT (which isn’t canon). With Shenron spanning so many series, it’s really anyone’s guess as to which characters will appear in the battle royale.

There are obviously a few safe bets on characters — Goku is almost definitely going to be in the group, and Vegeta will likely make an appearance. And with the event so close to the U.S. release date for Dragon Ball: Super Hero, the franchise’s newest film, it seems likely that Gohan and Piccolo could make an appearance as well. Both side characters take center stage in the upcoming movie.

As for in-game quests and mechanics, we’re completely in the dark. It’s possible that players could be able to collect a Dragon Ball-themed weapon, or summon Shenron in-game, but we won’t know for sure until next week.

