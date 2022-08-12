Survival horror game Alone in the Dark is getting a remake

Alone in the Dark, the seminal survivor horror game from 1992, is being reimagined and remade, publisher THQ Nordic announced Friday. The new Alone in the Dark will send players back to 1920s New Orleans and the original game’s Derceto Manor, where Lovecraftian horrors await.

Developing the new Alone in the Dark is Swedish studio Pieces Interactive (Magicka 2, Titan Quest: Atlantis), but the more recognizable name involved in the project, for horror game fans anyway, is Mikael Hedberg, whose writing credits include Frictional Games’ Soma and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Hedberg’s story is said to be an original one that incorporate’s characters, places, and thematic elements from the first three games in the Alone in the Dark series.

Original protagonists Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood return as playable characters, and both will experience their own perspective on the story. According to THQ Nordic’s official description of Alone in the Dark, Emily embarks on a search for her missing uncle and enlists the help of Edward, a private investigator. Their journey leads them to Derceto, a “home for the mentally fatigued,” as well as strange residents, “portals to nightmarish worlds,” and deadly monsters.

To bring those monsters to life, THQ Nordic has tapped artist Guy Davis, comic book artist and creature designer who has frequently collaborated with Guillermo del Toro.

THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive promise suspenseful exploration, intense combat, and challenging puzzles will all factor into Alone in the Dark’s total package. The game has been in development since 2019, THQ Nordic says, and it’s coming at an unspecified date to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

An early look at Alone in the Dark can be seen below in our gallery.