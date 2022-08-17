 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Pokémon World Championships

When and where to catch the action

By Ana Diaz
Pokemon European Championship in Frankfurt on the Main Photo: Hannes P. Albert/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

The Pokémon World Championships are back in person this year, and those who can’t make the trip out to London can check out the action online. The championships kick off on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. BST/4 a.m. EDT, and run through Sunday, Aug. 21. The action will be streamed on Twitch so fans can tune in regardless of where they live.

The tournament will host competitions for Pokémon Sword and Shield and fighting game Pokkén Tournament DX. Additionally, this year will feature competitive Pokémon Go and the multiplayer battle arena game, Pokémon Unite. There will also be tournaments for the Pokémon Trading Card Games (TCG) as well. Each game will be hosted on its own Twitch channel, which are linked below.

Players will compete for over one million dollars in various cash prizes. The tournament is returning in-person after a pandemic-related hiatus. This will be the first time for a lot of players to come out and compete formally in a global tournament since certain competitions have been put on hold. If you want more detailed times, the Pokémon Company has a comprehensive schedule.

Loading comments...

