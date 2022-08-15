MultiVersus’ next fighters, Black Adam and Stripe, revealed

MultiVersus’ first season of content officially kicks off Monday, and players got an unexpected surprise to go along with it: two newly confirmed fighters. Developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. revealed that Black Adam from the DC Universe and Stripe from Gremlins are headed to MultiVersus in new artwork from the competitive platform fighter.

Black Adam joins DC heroes Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, and fellow anti-hero Harley Quinn, in MultiVersus. The one-time villain and archenemy of Captain Marvel (the DC one) is, of course, timed to arrive in MultiVersus just as Black Adam (the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-starring superhero movie) is headed to theaters. While the Black Adam movie is set to have its theatrical debut in October, the launch date of Black Adam in MultiVersus has not been announced.

Nor has Stripe’s arrival in MultiVersus, but Gremlins fans will no doubt be delighted to cause mischief as the mogwai-fed-after-midnight at some point this season. Gremlins 2: The New Batch aficionados are surely champing at the bit to see if — let’s be real, when — Player First will reveal the Greta skin for Stripe.

Black Adam and Stripe will have to wait for MultiVersus’ other confirmed additions, Rick and Morty from Rick and Morty, to join the Smash-like free-to-play fighting game first. The good news is that Morty’s arrival is imminent — he’ll join MultiVersus on Aug. 23.

MultiVersus currently has a roster of 17 characters, which can be unlocked with in-game currency earned by playing, or a premium currency sold in the free-to-play game’s marketplace. A datamine leak back in March suggested characters like Harry Potter, Fred Flintstone, and Gizmo from Gremlins would eventually join the game.

MultiVersus is available for download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.