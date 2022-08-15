Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update is almost here

After a summer filled with delays and controversial leaks, we finally have a confirmed date for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update. The 3.0 update, which will introduce a new region to explore and new elemental power to the game, will be released on Aug. 24, developer Hoyoverse says. A jam-packed stream on Saturday revealed a new story trailer and confirmed the first Sumeru three characters being featured on Wish banners: Collei, Tighnari, and Dori.

The first set of stories will be released over the course of versions 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2, and will be contained in two acts: “Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark” and “The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring.” Developer released a new trailer teasing the second half of the story where the dancer Nilou attempts to dance and plan a festival for the Dendro Archon’s birthday, but the scholars of the city stop her.

Developers also announced the schedule for subsequent patches. The 3.1 patch will be released on Sept. 28; 3.2 will come on Nov. 2; and 3.3 will be released on Dec. 7. The subsequent updates are rolling out at a slightly sped-up schedule that will correct previous delays with the game earlier in the summer.

Developers also revealed which characters will be featured with higher drop rates to Wish for on the upcoming banners. The first phase will contain two banners, one featuring Tinghari and the other featuring Zhongli. The four-star Collei will receive a boosted drop rate on both banners. (Tingnari is going to be added to the Standard banner after 3.1 so players will always have a small chance of getting him, no matter the featured banner.)

The five-star forest ranger Tighnari will be getting a story quest, “Vulpes Zerda Chapter: Act 1,” where players will be able to learn more about him and get a better understanding of a corrosive phenomena in the forrest known as The Withering.

The second phase will feature banners for Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi, both of which will feature a higher drop rate for the four-star merchant, Dori. Players who do not want to wish on the banners will still be able to unlock the Dendro archer Collei if they complete the tutorial quest for her event.

Besides confirming lots of logistics, the stream showed more of the region. Developers took viewers on a tour through Sumeru City, which is built around a giant tree and contains landmarks like a bazaar, cafes, and the Akademiya, which serves as a center for scholars. We also got looks at oceanside city, Port Ormos, and the mushroomed forest called Avidya Forest.

Other miscellaneous highlights include two new artifact sets and a new boss called the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. And as always, Hoyoverse released tracks for the new Sumeru soundtrack, which features a stunning performance from a live orchestra.