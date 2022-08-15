 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wii Sports supervillain Matt can now crush you in Switch Sports

The meme finally comes to the Nintendo Switch sequel

By Ryan Gilliam
Adam and Matt square off in Nintendo Switch Sports Image: Nintendo

Nintendo announced the end of fair play in Nintendo Switch Sports on Friday when the company revealed that legendary Wii Sports competitor Matt is now available for players to challenge.

As far as Nintendo has revealed, Matt is a possible opponent in all sports, and is specifically built for players looking for a “tougher challenge.” Of course, previous victims of Matt would expect nothing less. If players want to face the man behind the meme on Switch, they’ll need to input one of two codes at the difficulty-select screen:

  1. ZR+R+A
  2. ZL+L+Right

Matt the Mii is a long-running meme that first enjoyed widespread popularity in 2018. However, the character himself is much older than that, debuting in Wii Sports back in 2006. (Matt is also the basis of various speedruns, in which players try to recreate his appearance in the Wii’s Mii Maker.)

Matt was the final boss in the boxing minigame of the original Wii Sports, but also appeared in baseball and tennis. Matt had champion status for swordplay in Wii Sports Resort as well. Despite being something of a punchline, Matt has a reputation for being extremely tough, and truly testing players who played in-game championships against NPCs. He was the stuff of nightmares for countless Gen Z players, the Mike Tyson of the Wii era.

Matt has made many appearances over the years, showing up in Wii Sports, Wii Sports Resort, and Wii Party. But with Friday’s announcement from Nintendo, he’ll be able to terrorize a whole new generation of Nintendo players.

