Guillermo del Toro and an all-star group of horror directors team up for Netflix’s ultimate anthology series

It’s a Halloween miracle in August! Netflix unveiled the first look at Guillermo del Toro’s horror anthology series. Called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, each of the eight episodes tells a different spooky story with a different cast and a different director.

In this first look, del Toro talks about how excited he is for this project, particularly the practical effects that go into creating the monsters and horror. We don’t see much of the plot details of episodes in the teaser, but we do get the titles and the pretty dang exciting director reveals. Here’s all the episodes, with all the details we know (in alphabetical order).

“Dreams in the Witch House” comes from Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke and Black Mirror writer Mika Watkins, and stars Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Miss Bala), DK Qualls (Supernatural), Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), and Tenika Davis (Titans). It is based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft.

“Graveyard Rats” is based on a short story by Henry Kuttner. It stars David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and is directed and written by Splice’s Vincenzo Natali.

Narcos’ Guillermo Navarro directs “Lot 36,” which is based on an original story by del Toro, adapted by Regina Corrado (Deadwood). This one stars Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle).

Shadow and Bone’s Ben Barnes leads “Pickman’s Model,” another Lovecraft adaptation, this time directed by Firestarter’s Keith Thomas and written by Lee Patterson (The Colony). It also stars Crispon Glover (American Gods) and Oriana Leman (The Whale).

“The Autopsy” stars F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Fargo), and Luke Roberst (Black Sails). Based on a Michael Shea short story, it’s written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

The Babadook director Jennifer Kent reunites with Essie Davis for “The Murmuring.” This episode is also based on a del Toro short story and Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star alongside Davis.

Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night) directs “The Outside.” Based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll, this episode stars Kate Micucci (Mom) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) and is written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor).

Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Charlyne Yi (Good Girls), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key), and Saad Siddiqui (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) star in “The Viewing.” This episode comes from Mandy duo Panos Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

It’s a star-studded horror collection, with the specific gorgeously macabre vibe that del Toro is known for.

“With Cabinet of Curiosities, what I am trying to say is: look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time,” says del Toro.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities will be a four day event, with two episodes dropping every day starting on Oct. 25.