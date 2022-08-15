 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disney’s D23 event to include a Disney and Marvel Games showcase

Livestream promises a first look at Amy Hennig’s Marvel game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Iron Man, Dr. Strange, and Scarlet Witch ready for battle in a screenshot from Marvel’s Midnight Suns Image: Firaxis/2K Games/Marvel

Disney’s upcoming D23 fan expo will include a little something for everyone who considers themselves a fan of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across the company’s film, television, and theme parks divisions. This year, the D23 Expo will also have something substantial for video game fans, with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, coming on Sept. 9. Even if you aren’t going to the sold-out D23 Expo in-person, you’ll be able to watch it happen online.

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase promises new looks at (and new content reveals for) Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Disney is also promising a sneak peek at the “upcoming Marvel ensemble game” from Skydance New Media, former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig’s studio. Skydance and Marvel announced their new project last October, and have revealed little in the way of concrete details. (The studio also has a Star Wars game in the works, but it seems unlikely we’ll see that one anytime soon.)

Beyond those announced projects, there’s a long list of games based on Disney-owned properties, including Bethesda Softworks’ Indiana Jones game; Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine; and new Star Wars games from Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, Respawn Entertainment, Aspyr, and Quantic Dream. While none of those titles are confirmed to appear at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, it’s possible fans could get updates on projects closer to completion, like next year’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will stream on Friday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. PST, on the D23 YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels.

Next Up In Disney

Loading comments...

The Latest

Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time

By Ana Diaz
/ new

New Lord of the Rings game coming from Take-Two and a company that helped make the movies

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Tower of Fantasy codes guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Guillermo del Toro and an all-star group of horror directors team up for Netflix’s ultimate anthology series

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Genshin Impact ‘Evermotion Mechanical Painting’ event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

MultiVersus: Which characters are free right now?

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon