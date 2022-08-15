Disney’s D23 event to include a Disney and Marvel Games showcase

Disney’s upcoming D23 fan expo will include a little something for everyone who considers themselves a fan of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across the company’s film, television, and theme parks divisions. This year, the D23 Expo will also have something substantial for video game fans, with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, coming on Sept. 9. Even if you aren’t going to the sold-out D23 Expo in-person, you’ll be able to watch it happen online.

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase promises new looks at (and new content reveals for) Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Disney is also promising a sneak peek at the “upcoming Marvel ensemble game” from Skydance New Media, former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig’s studio. Skydance and Marvel announced their new project last October, and have revealed little in the way of concrete details. (The studio also has a Star Wars game in the works, but it seems unlikely we’ll see that one anytime soon.)

Beyond those announced projects, there’s a long list of games based on Disney-owned properties, including Bethesda Softworks’ Indiana Jones game; Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine; and new Star Wars games from Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, Respawn Entertainment, Aspyr, and Quantic Dream. While none of those titles are confirmed to appear at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, it’s possible fans could get updates on projects closer to completion, like next year’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will stream on Friday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. PST, on the D23 YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels.