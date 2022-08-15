 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Lord of the Rings game coming from Take-Two and a company that helped make the movies

It will be a totally new Middle-earth adventure

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Frodo smiles like a goof while looking up at Gandalf who is steering the cart and smoking weed in The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings Image: New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Pictures

A new Lord of the Rings game is on the way, this time from Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division. The publishing label is known for games like The Outer Worlds and Hades. This time around, though, it is partnering with the interactive game division Wētā Workshop, a New Zealand-based company that made props and did special effects work on the Lord of the Rings movies.

The upcoming Lord of the Rings game will focus on a new story set in Middle-earth. In a press release, Amie Wolken, the head of interactive at Wētā Workshop said, “It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously. As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”

The game is in very early stages of development and does not have a title or release date, though it is expected to launch sometime in 2024.

Next Up In Lord of the Rings

Loading comments...

The Latest

Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Disney’s D23 event to include a Disney and Marvel Games showcase

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Tower of Fantasy codes guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Guillermo del Toro and an all-star group of horror directors team up for Netflix’s ultimate anthology series

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Genshin Impact ‘Evermotion Mechanical Painting’ event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

MultiVersus: Which characters are free right now?

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon