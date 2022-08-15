 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

John Wick prequel show set to debut on Peacock in 2023

The Continental is a prequel set in the ‘70s

By Cass Marshall
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The assembled cast of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Lionsgate

The John Wick prequel series is set to launch in 2023, on the NBC subscription service, Peacock. The Continental, a three-part series set in the Continental Hotel, was originally set to launch on Starz. Peacock has since acquired the series along with the rights to the John Wick trilogy.

The Continental is an origin story for the hotel, which is a secret refuge for assassins that serves as a setting throughout the John Wick movies. The Continental Hotel is neutral territory, which makes it a natural site for meetings and parlays between deadly agents of the underworld.

The story is told from the perspective of Winston Scott, portrayed by Colin Woodell (The Purge) , as he arrives in New York City to take up his position as the Continental’s new manager. The show takes place in 1975, so this is a much younger version of the character in the movies played by Ian McShane in the films. Younger versions of Charon and Charlie, portrayed by Ayomide Adegun (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction), are also part of the ensemble. There’s also a new cast of characters, played by Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Mishel Prada (Fear the Walking Dead) and Nhung Kate. Mel Gibson has also been cast on the show, despite the actor having an infamous past of both accusations of domestic violence, as well as a history of using anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language.

The next film in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter Four, is scheduled for theatrical release in March 2023.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Details on Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball crossover leak early

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time

By Ana Diaz
/ new

New Lord of the Rings game coming from Take-Two and a company that helped make the movies

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Disney’s D23 event to include a Disney and Marvel Games showcase

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Tower of Fantasy codes guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Guillermo del Toro and an all-star group of horror directors team up for Netflix’s ultimate anthology series

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon