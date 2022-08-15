John Wick prequel show set to debut on Peacock in 2023

The John Wick prequel series is set to launch in 2023, on the NBC subscription service, Peacock. The Continental, a three-part series set in the Continental Hotel, was originally set to launch on Starz. Peacock has since acquired the series along with the rights to the John Wick trilogy.

The Continental is an origin story for the hotel, which is a secret refuge for assassins that serves as a setting throughout the John Wick movies. The Continental Hotel is neutral territory, which makes it a natural site for meetings and parlays between deadly agents of the underworld.

The story is told from the perspective of Winston Scott, portrayed by Colin Woodell (The Purge) , as he arrives in New York City to take up his position as the Continental’s new manager. The show takes place in 1975, so this is a much younger version of the character in the movies played by Ian McShane in the films. Younger versions of Charon and Charlie, portrayed by Ayomide Adegun (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction), are also part of the ensemble. There’s also a new cast of characters, played by Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Mishel Prada (Fear the Walking Dead) and Nhung Kate. Mel Gibson has also been cast on the show, despite the actor having an infamous past of both accusations of domestic violence, as well as a history of using anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language.

The next film in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter Four, is scheduled for theatrical release in March 2023.