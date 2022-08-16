 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jet ski racing classic Wave Race 64 splashing onto Nintendo Switch Online

By Petrana Radulovic
Classic jet ski racing game Wave Race 64 will soon be available for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack membership. Originally released in 1996 for the Nintendo 64, Wave Race 64 splashes onto Nintendo Switch on Aug. 19.

The game’s iconic scenic locations — which include an icy glacier track and a twinkling cityscape — will return. Wave Race 64 was highly praised for its responsive water physics, which add an extra challenge to the racing.

This isn’t the first time the game has returned to Nintendo consoles. Previously, it was re-released for the Wii and Wii U’s Virtual Consoles in 2007 and 2016. This is, however, the first time it will be available on Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack membership gives players access to a library of classic games from both the Nintendo 64 and the Sega Genesis, such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

