Coffee Talk, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Immortality coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

A host of new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting today, with some new DLC and updates available to two titles and a handful of games leaving at the end of the month. Here’s what shaking for the rest of August.

Talking simulator Coffee Talk will be available on cloud, console, and PC starting today. This chill game takes place in a fantasy version of Seattle and focuses on a barista helping customers by serving them warm beverages.

Midnight Fight Express debuts on Aug. 23. This brand new game is an isometric brawler about a resurrected criminal fighting their way through a crime-filled city. This game will also be available on cloud, console, and PC.

Puzzle game Exapunks and evocative visual novel Opus: Echo of Starsong — Full Bloom Edition will be available on Aug. 25 for PC, with the latter also coming to consoles.

And on Aug. 30, two brand new games will be available at release: Immortality, the newest interactive game from the creator of Her Story, which follows the mysterious disappearance of a rising star; and Tinkykin, a 3D platformer about an explorer who returns to Earth and teams up with mysterious tiny creatures. Additionally, the remastered version of the 2003 strategy game Commandos 3 will be available the same day, as well as Ubisoft’s action-adventure game Immortals Fenyx Rising.

As for updates, Nakara: Bladepoint gets a new campaign mode starting today, while a new Sea of Thieves event kicks off on Aug. 18.

A host of games get touch control options, which means that you can play them directly in the Xbox app for PC or Android:

Chorus

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Coffee Talk

Skate

Dragon Age 2

Star Wars: Squadrons

Dragon Age Origins

Super Mega Baseball 3

Floppy Knights

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

Matchpoint

Turbo Golf Racing

MLB The Show 22

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

My Friend Peppa Pig

Two Point Campus

And finally, you have till Aug. 31 to check out these leaving titles: