 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres and where to watch it

The Prime Video series will be eight episodes long, premiering at different times

By Petrana Radulovic Updated
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Galadriel climbs a frozen waterfall in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Image: Amazon Studios

The new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power will premiere with two episodes Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Prime Video. After that, the show’s remaining episodes will follow a more standard one-a-week schedule, dropping at 12 a.m. ET on Fridays/9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. The first season will be eight episodes long, concluding on Oct. 14.

Audiences will be able to find the show on Prime Video’s home page starting Thursday night.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. But that doesn’t mean some familiar characters won’t be popping up — after all, elves live for a really, really, really long time, and wizards are basically demigods. So far, younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) take the stage in the early episode. The show isn’t based on any particular Tolkien book, but instead his pages and pages of Appendices that explore the history of Middle-earth.

Next Up In Lord of the Rings

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokimane isn’t quitting streaming, but she’ll be on Twitch less in the future

By Ana Diaz
/ new

One Piece and Ye’s ‘Dark Fantasy’ are the foundation for this NSFW meme

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sonic Frontiers’ overview trailer shows this hedgehog is ready to kick your ass

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

How to find Rare Island Sanctuary Animals in FFXIV

By Johnny Yu
/ new

MultiVersus teases Gremlins’ Stripe and Gizmo coming soon

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Dredge hooked me with its uncanny blend of fishing and eldritch horror

By Cian Maher
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon