Destiny 2: Lightfall adds the game’s next Darkness subclass and a grappling hook

After announcing it alongside Destiny 2: Beyond Light in 2020, Bungie finally unveiled the true nature of Lightfall, the MMO’s 2023 expansion. The studio showed off Lightfall’s first trailer during the 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase. Bungie also revealed the release date for Lightfall, which will launch on Feb. 28, 2023.

Lightfall is the follow-up expansion to this year’s The Witch Queen, and will be the first true battle between Guardians and The Witness. As usual, the expansion will come with a new destination, a new raid, and a host of new Exotic weapons and armor. But for only the second time in Destiny history, Lightfall will also bring a new Darkness subclass to go alongside Stasis: Strand.

Our end begins.



Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives Feb 28, 2023.https://t.co/856URKrJ8R pic.twitter.com/MUfZLv4UEl — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 23, 2022

The Strand is the first green subclass in the franchise’s repertoire, and will focus on giving Guardians increased movement abilities. In the trailer, we see Titans, Warlock, and Hunters using a variety of new Strand abilities. Specifically, each class is shown grappling through a new destination like Spider-Man.

The trailer for Lightfall also revealed that Guardians will be headed to a mysterious city on Neptune in an attempt to stop The Witness and his disciples from taking over the Sol system, the Last City, and most importantly, the Traveler.

The Witness was introduced in the Destiny lore quite some time ago as a mythological figure called “The Winnower,” but was first introduced in-game via The Witch Queen’s post-credits scene. The Witness is seeking what it calls “The Final Shape,” which is essentially a perfected version of the universe — when all of the wheat has been properly separated from the chaff.

Destiny 2’s first official saga — The Light and Darkness saga — will end with The Final Shape expansion in 2024. Bungie didn’t reveal anything about Lightfall’s sequel during the reveal event, but based on the name alone, it seems likely that Lightfall isn’t going to end well for the Guardians of the Last City.

As for how bad things will get for Zavala and the crew, fans will need to wait until early next year. As always, Bungie will continue to reveal more about Lightfall, Strand, and the franchise’s newest destination in the coming months.