Bungie reveals Destiny 2 and Fortnite crossover event

During the 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase, Bungie revealed a crossover event with Fortnite. Destiny 2 will get a handful of in-game skins inspired by Fortnite, while Fortnite players will be able to boogie down and Kamehameha as some iconic Destiny characters. Bungie also revealed a crossover with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, showing off some fun Destiny characters bumbling around the battle royale.

Three Fortnite-inspired armor sets will come to Destiny 2’s real-money Eververse store — one for each class. Titans will get armor based on the Black Knight, Warlocks will get armor based on Drift, and Hunters will get armor based on Oblivion. These skins will be available in Destiny 2 on Tuesday, at the start of Season of Plunder.

Fortnite players will be able to pick up skins based on Commander Zavala, Ikora, and the Exo Stranger. There will also be some Destiny-inspired gliders, pickaxes, and back bling for fans to buy. A creator map based on the Crucible map Javelin-4 will appear in Fortnite as well, and fans can jump in to do battle in the iconic Destiny space.

The Fortnite-cross-Destiny 2 event leaked over the weekend, and fans got an early glimpse of all three Destiny armor sets. Many additional details surrounding Destiny 2: Lightfall and Season of Plunder were also found out early by fans, making this one of the leakiest reveal events Destiny fans have ever seen.

One reveal that was rumored, but never officially verified, was the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout crossover. The goofy platformer will get some skins based on the game’s original Warlock, Titan, and Hunter armor. Sadly, Destiny 2 won’t be getting any Fall Guys-inspired skins.

This marks the first major in-game collaboration Destiny fans have seen. Last year, Bungie replicated some items inspired by its own history — weapons and armor from Marathon, Halo, and Myth. However, partnering with outside studios is uncharted territory for both Bungie and Guardians. But with Sony’s acquisition of the Destiny developer, it seems likely that these crossovers won’t be the last Guardians see.