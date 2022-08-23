 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Destiny 2 and its expansions are coming to the Epic Games Store

Bungie is making all Destiny 2 expansions free for a week to celebrate

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Savathun Image: Bungie

While Tuesday’s 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase was mostly focused on new gameplay reveals, Bungie was able to sneak in a surprise business announcement: Destiny 2 is coming to the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store reveal came alongside the Fortnite and Destiny crossover eventwhich leaked over the weekend. Destiny 2 and all of its expansions will come to the new platform, and Guardians will be able to pick up where they left off on either Steam or console.

The Steam version of Destiny 2 isn’t going anywhere, and this isn’t an exclusivity deal with Epic. Like many games nowadays, players will just be able to choose the storefront they prefer, or where they have the most friends. With Destiny 2’s crossplay feature, Guardians should even be able to jump between Steam and the Epic Games Store without issue.

To celebrate Destiny’s release on the Epic Games Store, Bungie is launching a free trial for all Destiny 2 expansions (across all platforms, not just PC). For the next week, Guardians can jump into any of the expansion content they don’t own and try it for themselves free of charge. But once the trial period ends, players will need to purchase the expansions to keep playing the content.

The move onto the Epic Games Store makes for Destiny 2’s third PC storefront since its release onto the platform in 2017. Destiny 2 originally debuted on Battle.net, back when Bungie was owned by Activision. The studio then left the storefront for Steam once it acquired its independence. Destiny 2 has been exclusively available on the PC via Steam since the launch of the Shadowkeep expansion in 2019.

In This Stream

Destiny 2 2022 Showcase: All the news and announcements

View all 9 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder patch adds King’s Fall, Arc 3.0, and new Exotics

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Dune is getting its own survival MMO set on Arrakis

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

New Tales from the Borderlands will give these losers a shot at saving the world

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Hogwarts Legacy’s new trailer shows the dark side of siding with Slytherin

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Remember Everywhere? It’s coming next year

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon