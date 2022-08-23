Destiny 2 and its expansions are coming to the Epic Games Store

While Tuesday’s 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase was mostly focused on new gameplay reveals, Bungie was able to sneak in a surprise business announcement: Destiny 2 is coming to the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store reveal came alongside the Fortnite and Destiny crossover event — which leaked over the weekend. Destiny 2 and all of its expansions will come to the new platform, and Guardians will be able to pick up where they left off on either Steam or console.

The Steam version of Destiny 2 isn’t going anywhere, and this isn’t an exclusivity deal with Epic. Like many games nowadays, players will just be able to choose the storefront they prefer, or where they have the most friends. With Destiny 2’s crossplay feature, Guardians should even be able to jump between Steam and the Epic Games Store without issue.

To celebrate Destiny’s release on the Epic Games Store, Bungie is launching a free trial for all Destiny 2 expansions (across all platforms, not just PC). For the next week, Guardians can jump into any of the expansion content they don’t own and try it for themselves free of charge. But once the trial period ends, players will need to purchase the expansions to keep playing the content.

The move onto the Epic Games Store makes for Destiny 2’s third PC storefront since its release onto the platform in 2017. Destiny 2 originally debuted on Battle.net, back when Bungie was owned by Activision. The studio then left the storefront for Steam once it acquired its independence. Destiny 2 has been exclusively available on the PC via Steam since the launch of the Shadowkeep expansion in 2019.