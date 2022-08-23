Destiny 2: Season of Plunder starts today

In addition to next year’s Lightfall expansion, Bungie revealed Destiny 2: Season of Plunder during the 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase. This pirate-themed season will be Destiny 2’s 18th, and it will also include the return of the King’s Fall raid from the original Destiny. Destiny 2: Season of Plunder launches on Tuesday, just an hour after the showcase ends.

In Season of Plunder, Guardians will gear up with their pals to raid Fallen ships throughout the system by stopping them mid-flight and taking all their booty. This will, of course, net Guardians some sweet pirate treasure that they can take with them into a variety of other activities.

Guardians will have multiple activities to go on with their pirate crew, all while piloting their very own Fallen Ketch. In addition to raiding Fallen ships, players will go after ancient pirate captains in their cave lairs and dig for pirate treasure with a new drill.

This season also sees the introduction of Arc 3.0, the final revamped Light subclass. While Bungie already revealed how Arc 3.0 will function last week, the studio finally showed off the new abilities, Supers, and upgrades during the showcase.

As for the story, Eramis — the main villain from Destiny 2: Beyond Light — has awoken from her nearly two-year ice nap and is rallying her Fallen forces. Guardians will need to put an end to this by working with their own Fallen allies like Spider and Mithrax.