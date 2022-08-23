Destiny 2: Season of Plunder adds 6 new Exotics — here’s what they do

A new Destiny 2 season means new Exotics, but Season of Plunder has added a surprise twist. In addition to usual Exotic armor pieces, seasonal Exotic, and raid Exotic, Guardians who pre-order the Lightfall Annual Pass will get a new Exotic auto rifle immediately. Usually, Expansion pre-order Exotics like Osteo Striga and No Time To Explain don’t arrive in-game until the expansion’s launch.

This seasonal update comes only hours after Bungie officially unveiled Lightfall and Season of Plunder in the 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase.

Here are the six new Exotics in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder, how to get them, and their perks.

Delicate Tomb - Arc fusion rifle

The Delicate Tomb is in the season pass Exotic for Season of Plunder. Players who own the season pass will get it immediately, but free players can also pick it up after reaching season pass level 35.

Delicate Tomb’s Exotic perk is Traitor’s Vessel, which causes it to fire a wide horizontal spread when shot from the hip. Killing enemies has a chance to generate Ionic Traces, making it a powerful Exotic to pair with Arc 3.0. Killing opposing Guardians or powerful enemies guarantees Ionic Traces.

Delicate Tomb’s intrinsic perk is Tempest Cascade, which gives the weapon a buff whenever you pick up Ionic Trace, causing the next shot to Jolt targets.

Quicksilver Storm - Kinetic auto rifle

Quicksilver Storm is only available in Season of Plunder to players who pre-order the Lightfall Annual Pass, which is $99.99. This pass includes all of the Destiny content in 2023, including the Lightfall expansion, all four seasons, two new dungeons, and some exclusive cosmetics. If you buy the Annual Pass, you can pick up your Quicksilver Storm at Rahool in the Tower.

Quicksilver Storm’s Exotic perk is Rocket Tracers, which causes multiple hits from the auto rifle to generator a homing micro-rocket. The weapon’s intrinsic perk, Grenade Chaser, causes rocket hits to load grenades into the weapon. Holding the reload button causes Quicksilver Storm to enter grenade launcher mode.

Touch of Malice - Kinetic scout rifle

The Touch of Malice scout rifle currently isn’t viewable in the Collection, so it’s impossible to see its perks in-game. It will come from the King’s Fall raid, just like it did in the original Destiny.

Via Light.gg, Guardians can see the new Touch of Malice’s perks. Its main Exotic perk is Touch of Malice, which causes final rounds to drain the user’s life force in exchange for bonus damage. The intrinsic perk is Charged with Blight, which causes precision hits to drain enemy life force and charge up a ball of darkness, which you can fire via an alternate weapon action. The ball blinds and targets.

Fallen Sunstar - Warlock helmet

The new Warlock helmet Fallen Sunstar comes from the solo, daily-rotating Lost Sector.

Its Exotic perk is Ionic Conductor, which causes your Ionic Traces to move faster and grant more ability energy. Nearby allies also gain ability energy when you collect an Ionic Trace.

Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk - Hunter chest

The new Hunter chest Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk comes from the solo, daily-rotating Lost Sector.

Its Exotic perk is See Me, Feel Me, which gives you bonus weapon damage after emerging from invisibility. You and nearby allies will gain a reserve overshield and improved class ability regeneration if you Finish an enemy while you’re invisible. You can activate the reserve shields by using your class ability.

Point-Contact Cannon Brace - Titan arms

The new Titan arms Point-Contact Cannon Brace come from the solo, daily-rotating Lost Sector.

Its Exotic perk is Hammer of the Gods, which causes targets defeated by your Thunderclap melee to restore melee energy. Enemies near you get struck by lightning while you’re charging Thunderclap.