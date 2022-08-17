 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bethesda hosts huge sale to celebrate QuakeCon

Pick up Deathloop, Doom, Dishonored, and other Bethesda titles

By Cass Marshall
Doom Eternal - urban assault Image: id Software/Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda is hosting a QuakeCon sale, and some of the publisher’s most recent and compelling games are available at deep discounts. The sale applies to titles on the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles.

PC players can get games like Ghostwire: Tokyo on PC for 50% off, Doom Eternal and Deathloop at 60% off, 75% off both Fallout 76 and the excellent first-person horror shooter Prey, and 80% off the Dishonored games and survival horror game The Evil Within 2.

PlayStation stores have the Arkane collection, which includes the Dishonored games and Prey at 70% off, Rage 2 at 75% off, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus at a beefy 80% off.

Xbox players can get a heaping helping of Doom games at 75% off via the Slayers collection, which includes the original Doom trilogy and Doom (2016). Doom Eternal is also on sale for 67% off, allowing players to rip and tear on a budget.

The sale also includes deep discounts on titles like Fallout 4 and Skyrim, just in case you haven’t had the chance to pick up Bethesda’s epic dragon-slaying fantasy title since its launch in 2011 and its myriad re-releases and ports since then.

QuakeCon 2022 runs from Aug. 18 through 20, and it’s a digital-only event that will be streamed on Twitch. We’ll see what the livestream has to offer this year, which may include more information on Arkane’s upcoming vampire shooter Redfall and Bethesda’s space exploration RPG Starfield.

