Dead Island 2 is back?

Dead Island 2, the zombie action-RPG announced in 2014 and originally planned for release the following year before mostly disappearing from the public consciousness, appears to be back. A new listing for the Deep Silver-published game has appeared on Amazon, including new screenshots and a since-deleted description of the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s Dead Island.

That listing also noted a release date for Dead Island 2: Feb. 3, 2023. (It’s worth noting that the newly leaked listing for Dead Island 2 is separate from existing listings for Dead Island 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which carry a placeholder Dec. 31, 2022 release date.)

According to a description of the game, which has been removed from the Dead Island 2 listing, players will have six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogue.

Here’s a portion of the game’s updated story description:

A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who have to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of LA (and humanity) in the balance. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak you’ll discover who — or what — you are. Survive, evolve, save the world — just another day in LA!

That sounds very similar to the setup for Dead Island 2 established nearly a decade ago. But since that time, the game has changed hands from original developer Yager to Sumo Digital to Dambuster Studios, the Deep Silver-owned studio that previously took over development of Homefront: The Revolution from Crytek UK.

Deep Silver hasn’t officially announced a new release date for Dead Island 2, but with Gamescom 2022 and its Opening Night Live ceremony coming up, the new leak seems timed to an imminent (re)reveal.