 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PC Game Pass just got a bunch of retro titles from id Software and Bethesda

Play classics from popular franchises like Wolfenstein, Quake, and Elder Scrolls

By Ana Diaz
/ new
An image of two characters standing back to back in the classic shooter Quake 4 Image: RavenSoft/id Software/Bethesda Softworks

PC Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy a generous group of retro titles from id Software and Bethesda. As of Thursday, PC Game Pass subscribers have access to retro classics from franchise favorites Wolfenstein, Elder Scrolls, and Quake.

The Game Pass additions are basically a crash course in classic first-person shooters and role-playing games. The full list of games is:

  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • Quake 4
  • Wolfenstein 3D
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

Microsoft also announced that it will be offering a selection of related games for free. Here’s the list:

  • The Elder Scrolls: Arena
  • The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall
  • Quake Champions

If this gets you in the mood for classic first-person shooters, you can also grab Doom 64 on the Epic Games Store for free. And if retro games aren’t your thing, Bethesda is hosting a giant sale for QuakeCon that will allow you to get excellent titles like Deathloop, Doom, and Dishonored at deep discounts.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Blizzard really wants you to know that there’s no pay-to-win in Diablo 4

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Seasons are evolving in Diablo 4 into something bigger

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Three beloved original Destiny Exotics won’t be coming to Destiny 2 any time soon

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

One D&D includes a new virtual tabletop and digital book bundles

By Samantha Nelson
/ new

D&D is reviving Planescape with a three-volume boxed set, coming in 2023

By Samantha Nelson
/ new

She-Hulk has the best Easter eggs: free comics

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon