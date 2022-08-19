Death Stranding comes to PC Game Pass next week

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding is heading to Xbox’s PC Game Pass subscription service next week, Microsoft and publisher 505 Games confirmed Friday. The world’s first “strand game” will be available to subscribers starting on Aug. 23.

The Windows PC version of Death Stranding has been available since July 2020, and the Game Pass release appears to be the original base version of the game — not the 2022 Director’s Cut re-release. But the PC version for Game Pass includes ultrawide monitor support, photo mode, high frame rate, and “cross-over content from some very well-known franchises,” according to 505 Games.

The PC Game Pass version of Death Stranding will also include Xbox Achievements, according to achievement tracking website True Achievements.

special delivery pic.twitter.com/GRTxRbDPEu — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 19, 2022

PC Game Pass costs $9.99 per month, and includes access to “hundreds of high-quality PC games” as part of the subscription service that Microsoft spun out of Xbox Game Pass.

Death Stranding was originally released on PlayStation 4 in November 2019 to critical acclaim — the game was nominated for multiple Game Developers Choice, DICE, and BAFTA awards. Much of Death Stranding’s gameplay is centered on Sam Bridges, a deliveryman, as he treks across a destroyed version of the United States to reconnect it via a network, something akin to the internet, all while meeting up with a supporting cast that includes some of creator Hideo Kojima’s favorite famous people.

Kojima and Microsoft announced earlier this year that Kojima Productions and Xbox Game Studios are working on a new mystery project. Kojima described the collaboration as a “completely new game” and one that Kojima himself “has always wanted to make.” Kojima Productions’ new game will utilize Microsoft’s cloud gaming technology.

Kojima Productions is also rumored to be developing a sequel to Death Stranding.