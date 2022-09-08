Knives Out 2 trailer winds up another mystery for Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig is back for more crime-solving as Benoit Blanc in the first trailer for the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie’s first trailer shows off its all-star cast, and gives fans their first look at the Netflix movie’s new mystery. Glass Onion will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 23.

This time around it seems that Detective Blanc is in attendance for a murder-mystery themed cruise hosted by Edward Norton’s character. Of course, something goes wrong and at least one person on the island is set on making the murder-mystery more than a game.

Glass Onion is the sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, and brings back that movie’s detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. Like the last movie, and most great murder-mysteries, Glass Onion features an all-star cast including Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), Edward Norton (Fight Club), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrection), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Dave Bautista (Dune), Kate Hudson (Almost Famous), Madelyn Cline (Stranger Things), Janelle Monáe (Moonlight), and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton). The movie is once again written and directed by Rian Johnson (Looper).

While the original Knives Out premiered in theaters and was distributed by Lionsgate. However, Netflix bought the rights to the series’ next two sequels last year. Because of that the murder-mystery is heading straight to streaming when it arrives this Christmas.