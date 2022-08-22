Fortnite Destiny crossover leaks ahead of Destiny 2 Showcase

Bungie’s 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase is only a day away, but the studio experienced some major leaks for the event over this past weekend. Not only has information on some of the big Destiny 2 reveals leaked out, but there is now substantial evidence that the Destiny universe is crossing over with Fortnite.

The deal will supposedly be announced at the showcase on Tuesday, and is rumored to go both ways. However, the only substantial evidence shows that Fortnite-themed skins are coming to Destiny, not the other way around. There are other leaks suggesting which Destiny cosmetics will come to Fortnite, but nothing as substantial.

Ginsor, a regular and reliable Destiny 2 data miner, posted the above tweet on Saturday after rumors started floating around about a Fortnite-Destiny 2 collaboration. While it hasn’t been confirmed by any Destiny channels, the image was supposedly pulled from Bungie’s own website.

The image shows what appears to be a promotional image of three Guardians standing in Fortnite-inspired skins. The Titan (left) is wearing a set based off of Fortnite’s Black Knight, the Warlock (center) is wearing armor based on Drift, and the Hunter (right) is wearing armor based on Oblivion.

Based on the blue background, these armor items will likely be exclusive to the Eververse — Destiny 2’s real-money cosmetics shop — and may not be available to earn in-game otherwise. Armor sets like these are typically tied to activities if they’re available in-game, and there’s been no suggestions that any Fortnite-like gameplay event will come to Destiny 2.

As for which Destiny 2 characters or items will come to Fortnite, a Pastebin document full of Destiny 2 Showcase leaks (which comes from the mostly reliable D2 Leaks Discord) suggests that Commander Zavala, Exo Stranger (Elsie Bray), and Ikora skins will come to Fortnite. The leak also suggests that Fortnite will get some Sparrow-inspired gliders, as well as Destiny-themed pickaxes and back blings. We haven’t seen any leaks suggesting that the famous Destiny rocket launcher, Gjallarhorn, will join Fortnite’s arsenal of OP weapons — alongside the Kamehameha — but we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if it did.

Additional leaks (both from D2 Leaks and beyond) suggest that Destiny 2 will also come to the Epic Games Store, and that Bungie will offer a free week for all of its DLCs to celebrate. Finally, there are some leakers saying that certain Destiny characters will also be coming to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which is also owned by Epic Games.

Based on sourcing, it seems that all (or at least most) of these leaks are legitimate, but fans don’t have to wait long to find out for sure. The 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase will go live Tuesday at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT on Bungie’s Twitch, YouTube, and bilibili channels.