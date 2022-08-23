 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live: Watch it here this afternoon

Trailers for more than 30 games, indie to AAA, expected in a two-hour show

By Owen S. Good
Gamescom — the world’s largest video games exposition — officially begins Wednesday, Aug. 24. Virtually, the fun starts Tuesday afternoon EDT with a two-hour Opening Night Live streaming presentation hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley.

The show starts at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and can be seen at The Game Awards’ YouTube and Twitch channels. Two weeks ago, Keighley said Opening Night Live would spotlight more than 30 games. Trailers for Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights and Sonic Frontiers are already confirmed.

Keighley on Monday also teased some kind of Borderlands reveal for Tuesday’s show. Microsoft also said back in July that fans could expect a heavy Xbox presence at Gamescom, focused to new releases coming in the next 12 months.

Past ONL broadcasts from Gamescom have been preceded by a 30-minute pre-show delivering another raft of trailers and announcements, but no such pre-show is confirmed for 2022.

Opening Night Live 2022 will be Keighley’s first in-person show from Cologne since 2019; the COVID-19 pandemic moved everything to an off-site streaming stage for the past two years. Tickets to the show are still available for those attending in person.

