Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly moves to a new developer

Saber Interactive is taking over for Aspyr Media on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, according to a Bloomberg report. Embracer Group, which owns both studios, hinted at the transition to a new developer in its financial earnings report last week.

“One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group,” it wrote. “This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition.”

In July, Bloomberg reported that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was “delayed indefinitely” after two directors were fired. Saber Interactive was previously named as helping Aspyr with development on the Star Wars title.

Embracer has not responded to Polygon regarding a request for comment on the studio changeover.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was announced last year, after Embracer Group announced months earlier that it had acquired the remake’s original developer for $100 million. Embracer also owns Saber Interactive, which it acquired in 2020 for $150 million. Saber Interactive has a few core studios across Europe. Embracer itself has been acquiring studios at a rapid rate for years; most recently, Embracer announced it had bought Limited Run Games, Tripwire Interactive, Singtrix, and Tuxedo Labs. That day, it also announced it has also purchased the rights to make games, movies, and more based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic, the beloved, original game, was released by BioWare in 2003. The role-playing game lets players themselves enter the Star Wars universe as original, player-made characters assigned to the Galactic Republic or Sith Empire.