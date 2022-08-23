 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lords of the Fallen is back, and this time it begins with ‘The’

A new studio is behind this follow-up to the 2014 Soulslike

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Publisher CI Games is going back to the Dark Souls-style dark fantasy of its 2014 action role-playing game Lords of the Fallen with a new sequel called, originally, The Lords of the Fallen.

The game was announced with a cinematic trailer — narrated by Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn and featuring Danzig’s “Mother” — during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream. It’s in development for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. No release date was announced.

Set over 1,000 years after the events of the first game, The Lords of the Fallen will be set in a world that’s split between the realms of the living of the dead. Traveling between these realms will form a core part of the gameplay, CI Games said. It promised that the world would be five times larger than the setting of the 2014 game, and would feature a “huge roster” of characters and quests. Unlike Lords of the Fallen, players will create their own character, and uninterrupted online co-op with a second player will be available.

Lords of the Fallen, by German developer Deck13, was a workmanlike but fairly successful attempt to imitate the challenging combat and forbidding atmosphere of FromSoftware’s games. But there’s been a change of developer for this new game: HexWorks, founded by CI Games in 2020, with studios in Barcelona, Spain and Bucharest, Romania. The new outfit is led by executive producer Saul Gascon (Dead by Daylight, Payday 2) and creative director Cezar Virtosu (Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed: Origins). HexWorks is using Unreal Engine 5 to make the game.

CI Games said it would show gameplay for The Lords of the Fallen later this year.

In This Stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: All the news and announcements

View all 9 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

PlayStation reveals DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder patch adds King’s Fall, Arc 3.0, and new Exotics

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Dune is getting its own survival MMO set on Arrakis

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

New Tales from the Borderlands will give these losers a shot at saving the world

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon