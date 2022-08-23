Lords of the Fallen is back, and this time it begins with ‘The’

Publisher CI Games is going back to the Dark Souls-style dark fantasy of its 2014 action role-playing game Lords of the Fallen with a new sequel called, originally, The Lords of the Fallen.

The game was announced with a cinematic trailer — narrated by Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn and featuring Danzig’s “Mother” — during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream. It’s in development for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. No release date was announced.

Set over 1,000 years after the events of the first game, The Lords of the Fallen will be set in a world that’s split between the realms of the living of the dead. Traveling between these realms will form a core part of the gameplay, CI Games said. It promised that the world would be five times larger than the setting of the 2014 game, and would feature a “huge roster” of characters and quests. Unlike Lords of the Fallen, players will create their own character, and uninterrupted online co-op with a second player will be available.

Lords of the Fallen, by German developer Deck13, was a workmanlike but fairly successful attempt to imitate the challenging combat and forbidding atmosphere of FromSoftware’s games. But there’s been a change of developer for this new game: HexWorks, founded by CI Games in 2020, with studios in Barcelona, Spain and Bucharest, Romania. The new outfit is led by executive producer Saul Gascon (Dead by Daylight, Payday 2) and creative director Cezar Virtosu (Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed: Origins). HexWorks is using Unreal Engine 5 to make the game.

CI Games said it would show gameplay for The Lords of the Fallen later this year.