Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals

Sonic the Hedgehog’s next 3D game — pitched by Sega and Sonic Team as an “open-zone” platforming adventure — is coming this November. At Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers revealed that release date: Nov. 8, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Sonic Frontiers sends our speedy hedgehog hero to the Starfall Islands, where he’ll engage in open-world-style exploration, and to Cyber Space, which requires more traditional, high-speed action-platforming. Sonic will explore the Starfall Islands in search of longtime pals Amy and Tails, while also contending with strange enemies, ancient ruins, perplexing puzzles, and giant bosses.

The game is being developed by Sega’s Sonic Team Japan and is being led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto. It will feature an original storyline from Sonic Boom writer Ian Flynn.

Sonic Frontiers was first teased more than a year ago, but Sega and Sonic Team didn’t officially announce the game and its title until The Game Awards in December. Sonic fans got their first look at gameplay in May, and the reaction was tepid enough that some pleaded with Sega to delay the game further to polish the experience.