Batman: Caped Crusader animated series is the latest casualty of HBO Max cuts

A number of upcoming animated projects for HBO Max will no longer be coming to the streaming platform, Variety reports. These include J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series), and Matt Reeves’ Batman animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader. The new Batman show was supposed to echo Batman: The Animated Series, with a focus on the characters and plenty of noir detective action. Timm said it would be “more Batman: The Animated Series than Batman: The Animated Series.”

The other canceled projects include Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to The Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie. While the projects are canceled for HBO Max, they are apparently still in production, and being shopped around to other platforms.

These cancelations are just the latest indication of Warner Bros. Discovery’s move away from animation and family shows. Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery removed 36 movies and shows from HBO Max, largely focusing on animation and all-ages content. This was done without alerting the creators. In some cases, all mentions of the shows were removed from official social media channels, and their soundtracks taken off music streaming services. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery removed 200 episodes of Sesame Street and, earlier this month, laid off workers from its kids and family department.