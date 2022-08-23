 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Batman: Caped Crusader animated series is the latest casualty of HBO Max cuts

It is one of six projects that will no longer premiere on the streaming service

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Batman raises his cape, silhouetted against a pale moon, in promotional art for Batman: Caped Crusader. Image: Warner Bros. Animation

A number of upcoming animated projects for HBO Max will no longer be coming to the streaming platform, Variety reports. These include J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series), and Matt Reeves’ Batman animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader. The new Batman show was supposed to echo Batman: The Animated Series, with a focus on the characters and plenty of noir detective action. Timm said it would be “more Batman: The Animated Series than Batman: The Animated Series.”

The other canceled projects include Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to The Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie. While the projects are canceled for HBO Max, they are apparently still in production, and being shopped around to other platforms.

These cancelations are just the latest indication of Warner Bros. Discovery’s move away from animation and family shows. Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery removed 36 movies and shows from HBO Max, largely focusing on animation and all-ages content. This was done without alerting the creators. In some cases, all mentions of the shows were removed from official social media channels, and their soundtracks taken off music streaming services. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery removed 200 episodes of Sesame Street and, earlier this month, laid off workers from its kids and family department.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new moves and items, explained

By Kallie Plagge
/ new

I like Animal Crossing. Will I like Cult of the Lamb?

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Bungie won’t remove any more Destiny 2 expansions

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Netflix’s Lou gives Allison Janney the John Wick role she’s always needed

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

How to unlock Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy 14

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Destiny 2 is getting more solo-friendly with a new Looking-For-Group feature

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon