New Homeworld board game includes more than 100 ships and a 10-part campaign

Classic real-time strategy franchise Homeworld is getting the tabletop treatment. A new board game with more than 100 miniatures is on the way from Modiphius Entertainment, the same company behind the Homeworld tabletop role-playing game. The upcoming crowdfunding campaign for Homeworld Fleet Command is slated for the back half of the year, and will also include an expansion that doubles the number of ships available to would-be mothership captains.

Fleet Command is being produced in partnership with Gearbox Entertainment, whose Blackbird Interactive studio will launch Homeworld 3 later this year. The final game will include a 10-part campaign, with thematic battles modeled after classic RTS levels — Return to Kharak, Supernova Station, and Tenhauser Gate. The base game will include 101 plastic miniatures of ships, from the iconic Mothership all the way down to individual fighters. An expansion adds 100 additional ships, and multiple copies of the game can be combined to create even larger battles on the table.

“Modiphius’s initial pitch was simple and compelling — massive fleet battles that can be played in an hour, all themed around Homeworld,” said Sean Haran, Gearbox’s chief business officer. “The entire team’s love and enthusiasm for the franchise and this game was contagious so the decision was easy to work with Modiphius on it.”

Modiphius’ Homeworld: Revelations tabletop RPG is available now as a free-to-download quickstart guide. The rest of the line is currently up for pre-order.