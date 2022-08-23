Everything announced at Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live

Gamescom kicked off Tuesday with the two-hour Opening Night Live presentation, hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley. Streamed live on both YouTube and Twitch — as well as hosted in-person in Cologne, Germany — Keighley and Opening Night Live broadcast updates and announcements for more than 30 games, including Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, and Sonic Frontiers.

Here are all the announcements from Opening Night Live, including some that aren’t exactly games, like Hideo Kojima’s podcast and a Pokémon car.

It’s hard to say exactly what Everywhere is based off the teaser trailer, but there’s shooting, driving, explosions, space, and apparently an open world from developer Build A Rocket Boy. Everywhere is slated for 2023.

Funcom’s making a Dune game called Dune Awakening, a survival, open-world MMO.

Hogwarts Legacy got a new trailer during Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live, focused all on the dark arts. It’s expected out Feb. 10, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Gearbox announced New Tales from the Borderlands, an episodic narrative game picking up after 2015’s Tales from the Borderlands. It follows three new “lovable losers” out to save to the world. Coming in October.

Former Bethesda Game Studios designer Jeff Gardiner and Obsidian Entertainment alumnus Charlie Staples formed Something Wicked Games, and announced Wyrdsong on Tuesday.

Zombie role-playing game Dead Island 2 was originally announced in 2014, but it’s been re-revealed at Gamescom 2022. There are six playable characters, with a “pulpy and irreverant tone.” It’s expected out on Feb. 3, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is coming on Dec. 2, and new live gameplay was shown off during Tuesday’s event. There are tentacles! Tentacles that mutate.

Genshin Impact

Hoyoverse detailed its next update for Genshin Impact, showing off a lush rainforest world.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is Hoyoverse’s next game, and the developer showed a brief teaser trailer for the game.

Friends vs. Friends

In one of the more exciting and colorful trailer at Opening Night Live, publisher Raw Fury showed off Friends vs. Friends, a card-based shooter.

Gotham Knights

WB Games Montréal shared a new trailer for Gotham Knights during Opening Night Live. The trailer gave us a look at who the team will be fighting, as well as an earlier release date on Oct. 21.

Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is an action game with sword fighting and bows, and it looks pretty sweet.

Park Beyond

Who doesn’t want to build a futuristic amusement park? Park Beyond is coming soon.

Lies of P, apparently inspired by Pinocchio, got a new trailer. It’ll be on Game Pass on release day.

Phantom Hellcat

A new studio, Ironbird Creations, from publisher All in! Games announced its new game, Phantom Hellcat. The 3D hack-and-slash game has a teen protagonist hunting down evil. No word on the release date, but it’s expected to come to Windows PC and consoles.

Goat Simulator 3

After being announced earlier this year, Goat Simulator 3’s got a gameplay trailer showing exactly how all that chaos will go down.

Return to Monkey Island

Return to Monkey Island will be released Sept. 19.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is adapted from the 1988 movie, which was also adapted for Nintendo in 1989.

High on Life

Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games showed a new trailer for High On Life, the Rick and Morty creator’s first-person shooter where the guns (and other weapons) talk. It’s coming to Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Dec. 13.

Moving Out 2

Following up on the first game, Moving Out 2 is coming in 2023.

The Lords of the Fallen was announced from Hexworks. It’s a follow-up to 2014’s Lords of the Fallen, and coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. In the three-minute trailer, Hexworks showed off the dark fantasy world.

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Surviving Mars developer Haemimont Games showed off Stranded: Alien Down, the planet survival simulator, coming to early access on PC in October. Players help a group of colonists survive on a “deadly alien world,” according to a news release.

Under the Waves

Parallel Studios and Quantic Dream’s next game is Under the Waves, coming in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Sonic Frontiers will be released Nov. 8 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 Interactive announced its new action, fantasy role-playing game: Atlas Fallen. It’s described as having a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” and it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023. It looks like there will be a lot of sand gliding.

The Outlast Trials

On Tuesday, developer Red Barrels showed a new look at The Outlast Trials. It’s the next game in the Outlast franchise, and for the first time, it’s multiplayer. A closed beta period is scheduled for this year.

Moonbreaker

Unknown Worlds, which made Subnautica, announced Moonbreaker during Opening Night Live. The developer described it as Heartstone meets XCOM, but with miniatures that you can paint. It’s coming to early access on Sept. 29.

Homeworld 3

New footage of Homeworld 3 was shown, focusing on space battles by big fleets. It’s coming in the first half of 2023.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Actors, writers, and developers were on hand during Opening Night Live with a sneak peek at The Expanse: A Telltale Series. It’s coming summer 2023.

Dorfromantik

Cute and colorful strategy game Dorfromantik is coming to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 29.

Scars Above

Scars Above is a science fiction action game from Prime Matter and Mad Head Games.

Sony’s getting a new PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense Edge. It’s wireless, and seems highly adjustable.

Hideo Kojima’s podcast

Yep, the Death Stranding creator now has a podcast.

Pokémon car

Mini — of Mini Cooper fame — created a concept Pokemon car. It’s called the Aceman, and it’s electric just like Pikachu.