Bungie won’t remove any more Destiny 2 expansions

In the course of making a long-running live service game, sometimes wildly unpopular decisions must be made. Consider Destiny 2’s “sunsetting” practice: For the past two years, starting with 2020’s Beyond Light expansion, Bungie has removed expansion content, largely, the studio said, for technical reasons. The cuts were made to reduce bloat in the massive online shooter and make it perform better as Bungie added new locations and features. This started in 2020, when Bungie removed almost all of the original Destiny 2 content — including the base campaign — and last year it removed the Forsaken campaign, largely considered the expansion where Destiny 2 truly arrived. This meant not only story campaigns disappeared, but also entire locations, and the activities players could pursue on them.

However, during today’s Destiny Showcase highlighting next year’s excellent-looking Lightfall expansion, Bungie revealed that it will no longer “sunset” old content. It’s unclear if or when some of the old content will return (Bungie didn’t comment on this). But nothing new will be going away from this point forward.

So if you’ve been holding this Destiny 2 news at a distance, afraid to fall in love with a new planet only to have it fade away to The Darkness, open your heart. There’s always the pending heat death of the universe and perhaps the inevitable server shutdown awaiting the end of Destiny 2’s remarkably long life (which will come first, who knows) but the next chapter of Destiny 2 is, according to Bungie, built to last.