 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny

Deck13 sends players to the desert for a monster-slaying good time

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.

Atlas Fallen’s debut trailer is mostly action-packed cinematics, but there’s a snippet of gameplay near the end. Players can be seen gliding gracefully across sand dunes on foot — no Sparrow needed — and using sand-powered abilities and shape-shifting weapons. The enemies that players will battle are more than just mere monsters — they’re gods. Deck13 and publisher Focus Entertainment promise customizable play styles and a co-operative (or solo) story campaign.

Atlas Fallen is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X sometime next year. Deck13’s Lords of the Fallen is also getting a sequel next year, but from a different developer, and under the name The Lords of the Fallen.

In This Stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: All the news and announcements

View all 9 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

PlayStation reveals DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder patch adds King’s Fall, Arc 3.0, and new Exotics

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Dune is getting its own survival MMO set on Arrakis

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

New Tales from the Borderlands will give these losers a shot at saving the world

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Hogwarts Legacy’s new trailer shows the dark side of siding with Slytherin

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon