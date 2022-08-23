Remember Everywhere? It’s coming next year

Everywhere, the working title of a game that Rockstar and Grand Theft Auto alumnus Leslie Benzies conceived more than five years ago, is launching in 2023, from Edinburgh-based studio Build A Rocket Boy.

Everywhere, according to a news release, will “seamlessly blend gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in an all-new multi-world gaming experience that redefines how players connect with one another and the digital world around them.” The statement did not specify on which platforms players can find Everywhere, nor any launch date or window.

“Our intent has always been to push the boundaries of what a video game can be while still delivering an innovative player-first experience,” said Benzies, the game’s director and studio chairman. “The team we’ve built and the partners we’ve made since our founding are coalescing around the unique vision we’re bringing to life. It’s exciting to be a part of, and we can’t wait to reveal more about Everywhere in coming months.”