Dune is getting its own survival MMO set on Arrakis

Dune: Awakening was revealed during Gamescom 2022

By Austen Goslin
It’s time to head back to the deserts of Arrakis. Developer Funcom has revealed their latest game, Dune: Awakening, a survival MMO set in the Dune universe. The first full look at the game came in the form of a trailer during Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live presentation.

The trailer for the game doesn’t include too much info about what players will actually be doing once the game arrives. Instead, we got a neat cinematic of someone in a stillsuit (maybe this game’s version of Paul Atreides?), who speaks the series’ “fear is the mindkiller,” monologue before confronting a sandworm face to face.

According to a release from developer Funcom, the game will place thousands of players at once on a shared version of Arrakis, tasking them with building their own shelters, and later bases and and factions. Players can explore the world using Dune’s various vehicles, find hidden treasure before sandstorms change the game-world and even use harvesters to gather spice. Of course, when you’re harvesting in-game both the sandworms and other player factions will be on their way to stop you.

Interestingly, this new game will take inspiration both from the author Frank Herbert’s Dune novels, as well as Denis Villeneuve's recent Dune movie.

The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but players can head to the website to sign up for the beta.

In This Stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: All the news and announcements

View all 9 stories

