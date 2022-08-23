PlayStation reveals DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5

The PlayStation 5 is getting a new controller: the DualSense Edge, a premium variant with additional buttons, customization options, and the ability to swap between different control presets.

As shown in its Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 trailer, the DualSense Edge has two new “back buttons” (directly behind the analog sticks) along with sliders next to the triggers that allow you to alter travel distance and dead zones, according to the PlayStation Blog. The analog caps themselves are also swappable. The controller will come packaged with two different types of back buttons, and three different options for the stick caps. Although the analog stick modules themselves are swappable, those options will be sold separately. The DualSense Edge will also allow you to swap between separate preset configurations on the fly as you switch from, say, a racing game to a first-person shooter.

In terms of aesthetics, there are also PlayStation symbols inlaid across the touchpad, and embossed in the triggers — much like they are on the PlayStation 5’s faceplate.

As of now, there is no word on release timing for what seems to be Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite controller.