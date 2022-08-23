 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wyrdsong coming from Bethesda and Obsidian RPG alumni

It’s the first title from Jeff Gardiner and Something Wicked Games

By Owen S. Good
silhouette of a mythical figure wearing a horned helmet before a swirling vortex Image: Something Wicked Games

Wyrdsong, a fantasy adventure set in Portugal during the Middle Ages, is coming soon from former Bethesda Game Studios designer Jeff Gardiner and Obsidian Entertainment alumnus Charlie Staples. The open-world RPG was announced Tuesday to begin Gamescom 2022.

Gardiner, a 16-year veteran of Bethesda Game Studios with production credits on Fallout 3, The Elder Scrolls 4: Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 left Bethesda in August 2021 to form Something Wicked Games with Staples, a design director with a 15-year tenure at Obsidian. Their studio has backing from Chinese mega-publisher NetEase.

Wyrdsong will explore an alternate history set in medieval times, where the player inhabits an “unreliable narrator” character, much like the roles of Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, and The Elder Scrolls 4: Skyrim, which Staples and Gardiner both worked on. The new studio is building up staff and seeking a publishing partner, hence the lack of a launch window for Wyrdsong, which is in development for consoles and PC.

