 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pinocchio-meets-Bloodborne action RPG Lies of P coming 2023, day one on Game Pass

Oh no, Pinocchio’s hot!

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Lies of P, the upcoming action role-playing game that combines the story of Pinocchio with the vibes and gameplay of Bloodborne, is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023, publisher Neowiz confirmed Tuesday in a new gameplay trailer revealed at Gamescom. The game will also launch on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft confirmed.

In Lies of P, you are Pinocchio, “a puppet mechanoid” on the hunt for Gepetto and in pursuit of gaining his own humanity. Set in the city of Krat, Pinocchio will fight through a “once-beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors.” Pinocchio is effectively a steampunk Mega Man, and players can change parts of his body to access new skills and battle abilities. Neowiz also teases that enhancements can also provide “several other unique and useful features.”

Of course, another of Pinocchio’s characteristics — lying — factors into gameplay as well, tying into procedural quests that will affect the story of Lies of P.

In This Stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: The biggest news and announcements

View all 17 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder adds 6 new Exotics — here’s what they do

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Surely, Pokémon and Mini’s new electric car won’t distract you from driving...

By Ana Diaz
/ new

The Outlast Trials will be playable in October in closed beta

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Gotham Knights gets earlier release date, and a look at its villains in new trailer

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Dead Island 2’s developer wants to make zombies fun again

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Everything announced at Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon