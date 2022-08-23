 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gotham Knights gets earlier release date, and a look at its villains in new trailer

Beat up on Gotham’s malevolent Court of Owls a week before Halloween

By Owen S. Good
Gotham Knights, the Batman universe action-adventure from WB Montreal, is now launching earlier than announced. Publisher Warner Bros. said Tuesday at Gamescom that it’s now on the way on Oct. 21.

That’s four (4) whole days before the previously declared launch date, which was itself delayed by about a year shortly after the game’s original announcement. Gotham Knights got a new trailer at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live on Tuesday, showcasing super-baddie Clayface along with playable heroes Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood.

Gotham Knights tasks the four Bat-Family siblings — ostensibly without Batman — against longtime the Court of Owls, a conspiracy of Gotham’s wealthiest and most powerful families, spanning generations. The game’s campaign will support cooperative multiplayer for two.

harley quinn as she appears in Gotham Knights (2022) Image: WB Montreal/Warner Bros. Games

Mr. Freeze is one of the marquee villains in Gotham Knights, as well as Clayface, who features prominently in the Gamescom trailer. Harley Quinn also shows up when the game arrives on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on Oct. 21.

