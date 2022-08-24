 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Obsidian’s medieval mystery RPG Pentiment comes to Xbox, PC this November

Solve murders and uncover scandals as an artist-detective in 16th century Bavaria

By Toussaint Egan
Obsidian Entertainment announced Wednesday that Pentiment, the developer’s upcoming medieval narrative-adventure game, will be released on Nov. 15. Obsidian said in an Xbox Wire post that pre-orders for the game are now available, and reaffirmed that Pentiment will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

The brainchild of director Josh Sawyer, the game puts players in the role of Andreas Maler, a journey artist-detective living in 16th century Bavaria during the time of the Holy Roman Empire. Over the course of 25 years, Maler must solve a series of murders and scandals set in the fictional town of Tassing and Kiersau Abbey. To do this, players will engage in a number of challenges, from sneaking into an abbey library undetected to prying information from loose-lipped tavern patrons.

Aside from the game’s historical fiction setting, the quality of Pentiment that will most immediately leap out at players is the game’s art style, which pulls inspiration from late medieval manuscripts, woodcut prints, and early modern tapestries. It’s certainly one of the most unique approaches to visual design seen in a game in recent years, comparable to the Greek black-figure pottery art style of 2015’s Apotheon.

Pentiment will be released on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

